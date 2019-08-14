Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding Has Upped by Laffer Investments; Maryland Capital Management Maintains Position in Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 52,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Bk N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50 million shares traded or 44.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 04/05/2018 – Union Investment Achieves $480 Million Recovery for Shareholders in Wells Fargo Securities Class Action; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06 million, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 2.14 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Assocs has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 29 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And owns 510,637 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 22,107 shares. Caprock Gp Inc holds 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 27,731 shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,763 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 81,995 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 36,179 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt owns 42,449 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 22,659 shares. Twin Cap Incorporated invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgemoor Investment holds 7,224 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,164 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

