Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Stake; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Position

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 13,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 269,369 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.20M, up from 255,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 428,235 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38 million, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 333,612 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 21,400 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $509.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kraft Shares Tumble as Buffett Partner 3G Capital Cuts Stake – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

