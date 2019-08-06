Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holder South State Lowered Its Holding; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake by $1.23 Million

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 5.16M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Rev $1.78B; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 25/04/2018 – Blackstone CCGT term loan upsized; reverse-flexed; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone Backs Closing Hovnanian CDS ‘Loophole’, Says Goodman (Video); 09/05/2018 – EQT’S NORDIC AVIATION SAID TO ATTRACT BLACKSTONE, CHINA’S AVIC; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years

South State Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 10,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 27,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 37,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 3.25 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv owns 139 shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs LP has invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Opus Grp Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Comerica Financial Bank owns 64,977 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has 43,419 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,259 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 771,991 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hightower Services Lta owns 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 13,955 shares. Connecticut-based Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Loews accumulated 144,400 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 6 shares. 3,902 are owned by National Bank & Trust. Brown Advisory Inc reported 76,698 shares. Clearbridge Ltd reported 490 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,280 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,266 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.4% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Kayne Anderson Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 100,600 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 14,945 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd invested in 1.3% or 71,015 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Crosspoint Strategies Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Zeke Cap Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 8,050 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 941,557 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 0.6% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 41,406 shares.