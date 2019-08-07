Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Increased Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose While Fagan Associates Has Boosted by $1.32 Million Its Position

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 374.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 1,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $248.28. About 3.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 20,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 50,316 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 29,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 3.74 million shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 436,025 shares. Lmr Prns Llp has 32,518 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 85 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 398,915 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Financial Corp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bell Comml Bank accumulated 0.94% or 41,717 shares. Conning Incorporated accumulated 73,388 shares. Everence Capital accumulated 10,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Central National Bank & Trust Communications owns 1,805 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 255,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland Management Lc owns 64,240 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 228,132 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Incorporated reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,954 shares to 88,207 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,761 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 72.43 million shares. Leuthold Llc stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jackson Square holds 2.12M shares. The Texas-based Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 118,041 were accumulated by Burney. Cambridge Tru has invested 2.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Allen Investment Mngmt holds 3.57% or 460,961 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 6,054 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 3,453 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Ins Co has invested 1.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru has invested 2.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Funds Lc accumulated 6.47% or 165,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Co reported 248 shares.

