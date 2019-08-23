Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Increased Its Stake; Kames Capital Plc Has Trimmed Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake by $6.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 40,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 606,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.10 million, down from 647,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $177.36. About 1.33M shares traded or 46.69% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 24,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.29M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32 million for 38.56 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) by 77,642 shares to 959,849 shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 7,494 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 83 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Regions reported 2,829 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1.77M shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Voya Ltd accumulated 2.03 million shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Alps Advsrs stated it has 2,828 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Gotham Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,840 shares. Stephens Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 313,414 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Ci Invs reported 143,208 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 125,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Com has 109,079 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Linscomb Williams has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,532 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 80,722 shares. Century reported 119,989 shares stake. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.62% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 100 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has 83,006 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,116 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Vermont-based Manchester Limited has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Central Savings Bank And Tru Company has 1,805 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Fincl Bank Na has 0.67% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 20,339 shares. 4,790 were reported by Hillsdale Invest. State Street invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares to 307,773 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,319 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

