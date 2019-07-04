Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stake Held by Dt Investment Partners Llc; Northcoast Asset Management Lowered Stake in Herbalife LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.49M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (HLF) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 22,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,587 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, down from 375,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 1.28 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fulton Bancorporation Na has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brookmont reported 0.88% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Andra Ap reported 0.16% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hallmark Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% or 26,447 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Inc owns 1.39M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Navellier & Assocs Inc invested in 5,876 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 1.26 million are held by Epoch Investment Prtnrs. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.96M shares. 4,143 were accumulated by Assetmark. Lifeplan Fin Grp holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 3,594 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 200,485 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 62,576 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 255,500 shares.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife And Valuation: ‘It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rite Aid Expands in Northeast With Thrifty Ice Cream Brand – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Carl Icahn’s Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Signify the End of the Rally in Herbalife Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corp, a New York-based fund reported 205,238 shares. The New York-based Aristeia Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Spark Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Group Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2,024 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated reported 13,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 2,910 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 4,851 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 240,448 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.23% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 390,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 986,609 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 164,521 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 695,947 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 14.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 99,174 shares to 717,177 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 293,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,513 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).