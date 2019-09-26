Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stake Has Boosted by Dt Investment Partners Llc; Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $319,940

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 4,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 44,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 40,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 6,360 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 48,642 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 1.90 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 419,290 shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Dupont Management has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 2.12 million shares. Kirr Marbach Ltd Liability Corp In invested in 132,571 shares. Barnett stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,565 shares. Btc Mngmt Incorporated holds 50,617 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 178,252 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 6,333 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fdx holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,772 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested in 14,076 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 208,652 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,700 shares stake.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75 are owned by Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Zimmer Partners Lp holds 1.00M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,794 shares. Regions Financial invested in 5,311 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 1.39M shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 248,247 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0.01% or 34,684 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Schroder Inv Mngmt invested in 46,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 1.57M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 13,804 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.13% or 36,035 shares.