Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Market Valuation Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lowered Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 5,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 27,597 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 32,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24M shares traded or 49.12% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400. $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29,511 shares to 109,610 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 15,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 17,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt invested in 43,593 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ativo Ltd Liability Company has 18,854 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication reported 324,400 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cambridge Group Inc Inc stated it has 57,970 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 500 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 0.43% or 32,670 shares. Argent Com invested in 0.06% or 5,303 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 623 shares stake. 50,581 were accumulated by Cipher Cap Limited Partnership. Twin has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 406,987 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Com holds 80,554 shares. Eqis Capital has invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Citizens Savings Bank And, North Carolina-based fund reported 27,597 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

