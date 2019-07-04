Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Decreased Stake; Franklin Res (BEN) Share Value Rose While Aperio Group Trimmed by $2.31 Million Its Position

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 70,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 253,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 901,996 shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.21M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares to 1,812 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.88 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 115,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj has invested 1.38% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amica Retiree has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eqis Management owns 5,365 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Benedict Financial Advisors Incorporated owns 14,017 shares. Viking Global Lp invested in 0.31% or 633,235 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 245,672 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware invested in 0.49% or 80,570 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc invested in 26,447 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 37 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 534,304 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc holds 5,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 34,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd holds 7,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,898 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.03% or 2.08M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Sigma Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 8,560 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 150 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 174,233 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement System holds 12,920 shares. British Columbia Invest Management reported 292,468 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 15,600 shares. Proshare Limited Liability has 2.40M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,159 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 12,595 shares to 61,686 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.75 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.