Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Share Value Declined While Ativo Capital Management Lowered Position by $706,272; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Decreased Position by $5.80 Million

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25M, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,383 were reported by Veritas Invest Llp. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 43,502 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.02% or 1,186 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 22,544 shares. Agf Invs America holds 4.79% or 76,225 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 783,254 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested 0.31% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 172 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Services Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,581 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,873 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 47,891 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Co accumulated 85,302 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,587 shares. 136 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Dow Stock for the Dividend as the Breakup Dust Settles – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.