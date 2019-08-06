Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Position Lifted by Dt Investment Partners Llc; Griffin Asset Management Holds Position in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 54,553 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 10,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 211,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, up from 200,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 291,622 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Inc holds 53,552 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 108,141 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department owns 1.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 111,870 shares. Kcm Limited Com holds 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 168,044 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 736,744 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Co accumulated 127,345 shares. 54,500 were accumulated by Intact. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3,933 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 356,846 shares. Laurion Capital LP reported 32,133 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 920,159 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 64,667 shares. New York-based Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares to 64,141 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Communications invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,250 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1,630 shares. 35,045 are owned by Lipe And Dalton. Windward Ca invested in 18,172 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 50 shares. Sit stated it has 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 9,754 were accumulated by Zeke Cap Ltd Com. Eqis Cap Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Btc Capital Mngmt holds 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 48,759 shares. Greenleaf reported 4,655 shares. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 2.31% or 57,465 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amica Mutual Insurance reported 13,132 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.