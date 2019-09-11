Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holder Dt Investment Partners Lifted Its Position by $685,188; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $931,000 as Valuation Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $277.11. About 1.81 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.64M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For DIVB – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24 million for 43.57 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Ltd has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,019 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory accumulated 0.16% or 6,073 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bessemer Gp owns 10,976 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 1.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jones Fin Cos Lllp accumulated 30,969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,937 were reported by Doliver Advsr L P. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 7,461 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 890 shares. Tcw Gp Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.74% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 3,799 shares. Conestoga reported 1,330 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 4,879 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Global Thematic Prtn stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28,500 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil Gas (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Liability reported 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Chevy Chase Holding Inc reported 255,090 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,921 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Com has 4.62% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 391,555 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 92,683 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 818,195 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ci Invs reported 16,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 54,921 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd invested in 18,130 shares. Da Davidson & holds 7,458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 2,380 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset stated it has 72,238 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 0.48% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.