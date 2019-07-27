Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $706,272 as Shares Declined; Private Advisor Group Has Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position by $545,317

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 10,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, down from 258,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 61,323 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,961 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 285,140 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 4.03 million are owned by Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.99% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Albion Group Ut holds 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 2,600 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company reported 20,000 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com reported 8,277 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 1,990 were reported by Field And Main Fincl Bank. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 39,105 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 71,544 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors has 6,410 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,719 shares. 22 are owned by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares to 268,030 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,547 shares to 17,791 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 96,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Management reported 4,116 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 5.73M shares. Lipe Dalton reported 118,127 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 676,473 shares. 97,806 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 66,242 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.67% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 4.40M shares. United Fire Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.91% or 145,990 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And invested in 2.09% or 181,103 shares. Citigroup reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,143 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.50M shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mngmt Llc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).