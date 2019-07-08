Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Mrc Global (MRC) Valuation Rose While Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (MRC) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 271,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 508,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 384,464 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 17.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mrc Global (US) Inc.’s Rating To B1; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – AFFECTED EMPLOYEES ARE DEMANDING END-OF- CONTRACT TERMINATION PACKAGES FROM MRC; 05/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 3.93 million shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,093 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 29,454 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 680,332 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.01% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,953 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 43,830 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 6,928 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 4.74M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 82,500 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Commerce has invested 0.08% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Barclays Public Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 26,868 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Analysts await MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MRC’s profit will be $18.28 million for 19.01 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by MRC Global Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares to 113,735 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 201,427 are owned by Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1,650 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested in 31,919 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 64,240 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ifrah Financial owns 3,476 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Covington Capital owns 2,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.11% stake. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.08% or 34,329 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests stated it has 225 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Natl Asset Mngmt owns 3,187 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs invested in 21,701 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 78,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.24% stake.

