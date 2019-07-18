Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $706,272 as Stock Value Declined; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Declined While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Holding by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 269,138 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $85.87. About 84,864 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.75 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.