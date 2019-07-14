Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Holder Green Square Capital Raised Its Holding by $760,620; Sabby Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) by $1.06 Million

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23M market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 120,095 shares traded or 120.08% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd owns 20,674 shares. Rdl holds 15,177 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.67% or 20,339 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,131 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 14,052 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Los Angeles & Equity Research stated it has 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 19,078 shares. Laffer holds 0% or 6,887 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Lc has 19,092 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 436,025 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 589,732 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 138,971 shares to 34,501 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 16,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,549 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

