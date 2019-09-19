LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

We will be comparing the differences between LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.80 N/A 11.09 7.54 The Chemours Company 26 0.45 N/A 4.34 4.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and The Chemours Company. The Chemours Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is currently more expensive than The Chemours Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, The Chemours Company has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Chemours Company are 1.8 and 1 respectively. The Chemours Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and The Chemours Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s average price target is $91.4, while its potential upside is 3.43%. Competitively The Chemours Company has an average price target of $34, with potential upside of 109.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that The Chemours Company seems more appealing than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of The Chemours Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of The Chemours Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had bullish trend while The Chemours Company had bearish trend.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats The Chemours Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.