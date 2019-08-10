LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 85 0.69 N/A 11.09 7.54 Ecolab Inc. 182 4.01 N/A 5.34 37.80

In table 1 we can see LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Ecolab Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ecolab Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is currently more affordable than Ecolab Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Ecolab Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Ecolab Inc. on the other hand, has 0.84 beta which makes it 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Ecolab Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Ecolab Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 Ecolab Inc. 0 9 4 2.31

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s average target price is $91.4, while its potential upside is 21.19%. Competitively Ecolab Inc. has an average target price of $186.46, with potential downside of -9.47%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. seems more appealing than Ecolab Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Ecolab Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 88.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has weaker performance than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Ecolab Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.