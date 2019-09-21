LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Both LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.81 N/A 11.09 7.54 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 28 1.53 N/A 0.70 42.27

In table 1 we can see LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 16.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.16% and an $90.2 average target price. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average target price and a 5.12% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. appears more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.85% -2.37% 11.22% 15.47% -1.82% 26.52%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats LyondellBasell Industries N.V. on 7 of the 12 factors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.