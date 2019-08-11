LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Both LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 85 0.69 N/A 11.09 7.54 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Aemetis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aemetis Inc.’s 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Aemetis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Aemetis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 21.19% upside potential and an average target price of $91.4. Competitively Aemetis Inc. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 171.56%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aemetis Inc. seems more appealing than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Aemetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 36.7% respectively. 0.2% are LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.86% are Aemetis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has weaker performance than Aemetis Inc.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aemetis Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.