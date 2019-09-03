LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Reaches $74.54 After 8.00% Down Move; Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Sellers Decreased By 48.42% Their Shorts

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) had a decrease of 48.42% in short interest. BLIN’s SI was 96,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 48.42% from 186,500 shares previously. With 786,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s short sellers to cover BLIN’s short positions. The stock increased 7.44% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.095. About 197,043 shares traded. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) has declined 97.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.17% the S&P500.

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.54. About 1.54M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $23.26 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $68.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LYB worth $1.86B less.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 22.62% above currents $74.54 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Nomura downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hl Ser Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 15,189 shares. 381,100 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Company. Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.43% or 38,500 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co reported 32,472 shares stake. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,803 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New York-based Arrow has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 61,696 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.87% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Intact Invest reported 11,100 shares. Burney owns 59,005 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,794 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 19,873 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.26 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $873.66 million for 6.66 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.18 million. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It currently has negative earnings. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.