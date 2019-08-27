LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Reaches $70.18 After 8.00% Up Move; Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Has 1.3 Sentiment

The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 219,868 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCASTThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $23.53 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $75.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LYB worth $1.88B more.

Brookline Bancorp Inc (BRKL) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 73 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 56 sold and reduced stakes in Brookline Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 59.63 million shares, up from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brookline Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 60 New Position: 13.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01.

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.14 million for 12.08 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for 92,360 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 3.74 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,651 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 30.24% above currents $70.18 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 11. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral”. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Company stated it has 230,921 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 0.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). St Germain D J Communications holds 0.67% or 73,218 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Lc has 0.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,425 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Natl Comml Bank In stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cambridge Advsrs reported 21,701 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 716,402 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Numerixs Technology reported 38,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 775,155 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 106,669 are owned by Fjarde Ap.