Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) Holder Miller Howard Investments Has Increased Its Stake; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding as Valuation Declined

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd analyzed 4,355 shares as the company's stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (LYB) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 74,734 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 896,452 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.37M, up from 821,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.61 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 9,648 shares to 112,336 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 48,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,511 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Atria Invests Limited stated it has 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Roundview Limited Liability Company holds 21,803 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 59,626 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Limited Company reported 381,100 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 416,766 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,224 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Art Advsr Lc reported 53,300 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)