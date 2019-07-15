LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) EPS Estimated At $2.77; Shorts at Fulton Financial (FULT) Lowered By 3.36%

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report $2.77 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 17.07% from last quarter’s $3.34 EPS. LYB’s profit would be $1.03 billion giving it 7.74 P/E if the $2.77 EPS is correct. After having $2.22 EPS previously, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s analysts see 24.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 1.76M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. FULT’s SI was 5.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 5.22 million shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 5 days are for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)’s short sellers to cover FULT’s short positions. The SI to Fulton Financial Corporation’s float is 2.99%. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 551,911 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 3.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 29/03/2018 – Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority Gift Will Lighten Load for 20 Future MSM Doctors; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY ONE CENT PER SHARE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN JAN 2018; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.75 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.71 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire" on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com" published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "LyondellBasell and Neste announce commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials – PRNewswire" published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding firm that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; fixed, variable, and adjustable-rate products, such as construction and jumbo loans; and residential mortgages, as well as commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

