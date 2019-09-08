LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Contrasting side by side

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 84 0.71 N/A 11.09 7.54 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -6.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Urban Tea Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Urban Tea Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Urban Tea Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40 Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s average price target is $91.4, while its potential upside is 17.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 0.71% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 22.8% are Urban Tea Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has 0.64% stronger performance while Urban Tea Inc. has -50.36% weaker performance.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats Urban Tea Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.