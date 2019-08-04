LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 86 0.77 N/A 11.09 7.54 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 26 1.40 N/A 0.13 165.64

Demonstrates LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 0 2.00 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.26% and an $92.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.3% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26%

For the past year LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had bullish trend while GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.