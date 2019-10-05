LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Analysts See $2.80 EPS; ANTILIA GROUP COMMON SHARES (AGGG) Sellers Decreased By 35.14% Their Shorts

ANTILIA GROUP CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGGG) had a decrease of 35.14% in short interest. AGGG’s SI was 2,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 35.14% from 3,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.92% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.121. About 1,325 shares traded. Antilia Group, Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGGG) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report $2.80 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 5.41% from last quarter’s $2.96 EPS. LYB’s profit would be $929.44 million giving it 7.61 P/E if the $2.80 EPS is correct. After having $2.75 EPS previously, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 172,636 shares. 174,184 are owned by Amp Cap Ltd. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meeder Asset holds 0.56% or 92,728 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 143,367 shares. Capital City Comm Fl has invested 0.45% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bragg Finance holds 0.07% or 7,027 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 9,913 shares. Beutel Goodman And stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Prelude Cap Management Limited Com owns 2,157 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 161,499 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,500 shares. 208,652 were accumulated by Ajo Lp.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.28 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.40’s average target is 4.95% above currents $85.18 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of LYB in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating.

Another recent and important Antilia Group, Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGGG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of June – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019.