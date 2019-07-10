Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Position Increased by Argi Investment Services Llc; As Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stock Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Increased by $882,710 Its Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $235.22. About 148,120 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC – “THIS WAS A CHALLENGING QUARTER”, AS CO FACED EXTREME WEATHER, UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, SPECIFICALLY IN NORTHERN REACHES OF NETWORK; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,368 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 14,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 892,206 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 18,450 shares. Services owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 291 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,244 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 22 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,450 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 381,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.15% or 229,100 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,153 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 4.02M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. 775,155 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Bp Public Ltd Com reported 34,000 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 1.58M shares. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 910,403 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.