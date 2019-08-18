Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Stake Held by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp; Morgan Stanley Has Cut Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position by $12.59 Million as Shares Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 84.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 279,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 330,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 239,358 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 13/04/2018 – Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carpenter Technology Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology Announces Plans for Emerging Technology Center – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Premium Product Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 production cut to disrupt specialty metals, KeyBanc says – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Names Tim Lain New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 50 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 72,274 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1.53 million shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Pitcairn Com owns 4,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 12,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% stake. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 272,865 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Cordasco reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 13,199 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Riverhead Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 4,852 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 419,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Technology owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 86,082 shares to 361,311 shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 119,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 68,760 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors has 1,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Albion Gru Ut holds 2,600 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv reported 2.31% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bowling Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 19,877 shares. Denali Lc holds 1.65% or 130,951 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Co has 57,537 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 33,724 were accumulated by Elm Ridge Management Ltd Liability Co. Bridges Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,245 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 57,948 shares. Sigma Planning holds 7,865 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.