Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Declined While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Stake; Gofen & Glossberg Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Has Lowered by $822,536 as Stock Value Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 3,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 80,722 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 84,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 733,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.31M, down from 741,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,217 shares to 282,385 shares, valued at $27.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,655 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 57,715 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Limited Company has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.27% or 608,302 shares. Comm Financial Bank reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 163,227 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested in 1.58M shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 416,766 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 5,365 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 19,078 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,420 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp owns 7,880 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Com has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 428,756 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,084 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Com has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 751 shares. 7,292 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3.03M shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Utd Fire Gru invested in 76,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company holds 1,180 shares. King Wealth owns 10,645 shares. Cv Starr And Com Inc Trust accumulated 80,000 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 6,523 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. M Kraus And Co has invested 3.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,930 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 292,100 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.