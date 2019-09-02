Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake Increased by Greystone Managed Investments Inc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $341,178

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 107,381 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 212,930 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 98,785 are owned by Cibc World Markets Corp. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 100,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gideon Advsr accumulated 4,654 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pinebridge Lp has 0.43% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 250,513 shares. Commerce Bancorp owns 3,902 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 163,227 are held by Victory Management Inc. Franklin Incorporated, California-based fund reported 843,909 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 7,391 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 818,195 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 806,371 shares stake.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,923 shares to 74,118 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,392 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).