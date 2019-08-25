Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake Held by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc; Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Shareholder Ares Management Boosted Its Position

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 100.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.26M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 472,110 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 3.61M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp holds 285,140 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management Inc has invested 1.45% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 82,251 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 1.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Field And Main State Bank stated it has 1,990 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 806,371 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 1,221 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 397 shares. First Natl Commerce reported 7,823 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.36% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 2.63 million shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pointstate Cap LP invested in 0.28% or 170,900 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 228,132 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 668,351 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 627,911 shares to 12,089 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,313 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fin Lp accumulated 46,315 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 1.50 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 60,060 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.64% or 300,794 shares. Tcw owns 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 65,319 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 31,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl stated it has 18,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System has 16,369 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com owns 1.66 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 7,000 shares stake.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 369,140 shares to 279,969 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 815,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,975 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).