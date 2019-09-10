Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake Boosted by D-E Shaw & Company Inc; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Position by $7.41 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 665,746 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58M, down from 834,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 431,503 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 73.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 789,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.78 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 3.38 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 19,873 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 6,396 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 3,135 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 78,869 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,630 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 44,580 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 335 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cwm Limited Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 53 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 139 shares. Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 554,437 shares. M&R Mgmt stated it has 27 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DUK) by 11,299 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 163,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,372 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Gp stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0.57% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company reported 384,334 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 742,088 shares. Nfc Ltd Com invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 38,526 are held by Strs Ohio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 170,628 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 127,935 shares. Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% or 50,435 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 8.85 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 53 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Ltd owns 17,398 shares. Argi Inv Ser Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,188 shares.