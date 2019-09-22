Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined While Institute For Wealth Management Upped by $382,958 Its Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 107.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 4,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 8,584 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 4,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 32,293 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 20,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Middleton & Com Ma has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.43% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). S&Co Inc invested in 7,263 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 5,235 shares. Gyroscope Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 40,000 were accumulated by Ulysses Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.08 million shares. 4,628 were accumulated by Holderness Invests Com. Matrix Asset Advisors New York has invested 2.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal London Asset Management reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William Il holds 0.09% or 274,434 shares. 35,571 are owned by Court Place Advisors Lc. Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,138 shares to 32,486 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 61,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,086 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 84,219 shares to 2,651 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 5,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,883 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. also bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.15M shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 93,276 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited owns 75,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 11,100 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 20,825 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). D E Shaw Co Inc holds 0.22% or 2.04 million shares. Mrj Capital Incorporated invested in 42,740 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Natl Bank Of The West owns 16,471 shares. 253,552 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 5,837 shares. Twin Capital accumulated 42,503 shares.