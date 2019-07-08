Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $91.70 Million as Shares Declined; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed Holding in Cal (CALM) as Stock Price Declined

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 328.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.71M, up from 332,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 3.84 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 93,630 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 8.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST, SECOND, OR THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Group LLC Exits Position in Cal-Maine; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

