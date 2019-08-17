Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Boosted Holding; Oxbow Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Share Value Declined

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 14,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, down from 19,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.06 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 9,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,006 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 73,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Incom by 344,420 shares to 368,085 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Barclays 20 Year (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nikko Asset Americas has 0.09% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Coastline Trust Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 30,825 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd has 46,931 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Lc accumulated 74,610 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 488,878 shares. Wespac Ltd Co has 1.89% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 41,021 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 54,955 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 620 shares in its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 6,849 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Associate owns 230,902 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.21% or 53,494 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability reported 4.54 million shares stake. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has 203,575 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 21,104 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,178 are owned by Mariner Lc. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 19,078 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.11% stake. Co Bank holds 3,902 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 282,026 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 17,963 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 4.58 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 25,153 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt stated it has 26,447 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 73,618 shares stake.