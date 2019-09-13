Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Position; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stock Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Upped Stake

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 102,869 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 106,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 3.42 million shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 21,697 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 17,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $233.49. About 4.05 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 shares were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, worth $57.04M.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 31,600 shares to 122,964 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.68 million for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Bancshares Na has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Glenmede Na accumulated 6,417 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 1.10 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 14,701 shares. Hudock Cap Group Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 390 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.1% stake. Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 6,018 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Limited invested in 7,161 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 12,224 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.19% or 1.43M shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 269,369 shares. Quantum Management invested 0.52% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,010 shares. California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cullinan Assocs has invested 1.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 26,052 shares. Loews Corp owns 55,000 shares. St Johns Inv Co Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,747 shares. 4,410 were accumulated by Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri. Smithfield Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,474 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications invested 0.66% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South State Corporation invested in 4,642 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Co owns 16,947 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.96% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Legal & General Public Ltd owns 5.82M shares. Westpac Bk reported 169,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,820 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 18,810 shares to 8,417 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 7,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,665 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

