Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined While Pacad Investment LTD Has Boosted Position by $859,963; Atwood & Palmer Holding in Encana (ECA) Has Trimmed by $2.38 Million as Market Value Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 7.49M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 116.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 630,890 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $280.74M for 5.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FV) by 10,046 shares to 169,434 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

