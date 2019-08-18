Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Price Declined While 10-15 Associates Has Lifted Its Holding; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding Held by Tompkins Financial Corp

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Lc holds 17,749 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Management has 0.81% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 12,767 shares. Paragon Management Limited owns 9,179 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 27,331 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Harbour Investment Llc has invested 1.92% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Credit Agricole S A has 136,908 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Montgomery Investment Management stated it has 21,680 shares. Tcw Group stated it has 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 2,875 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Essex Incorporated holds 20,949 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 35,854 are held by Kingfisher Limited Company.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares to 1,203 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

