Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position Upped by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Held by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 7,392 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $637,000, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 2.40M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 12.09 million shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com holds 0.2% or 70,201 shares. Capital World has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amp Capital Ltd invested in 361,142 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Encompass Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 475,000 shares. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 5,121 shares. 200,248 are owned by Wilkins Counsel Inc. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 114,373 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Com holds 1.01% or 141,685 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,831 shares. Old Republic Intll Corp holds 1.05 million shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ruggie Grp Inc holds 156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.63 million shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20,634 shares to 242,663 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,235 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hutchinson Management Ca has invested 2.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 5,364 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.09% or 42,441 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Legacy Cap Partners owns 30,656 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Company, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 43,797 shares stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 90,246 shares. Twin Capital holds 0.25% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 42,503 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 379,464 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.79% or 24,522 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 253,427 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 519,304 shares.