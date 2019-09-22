Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position Maintained by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted by $755,016 Its Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 26,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 19/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation – via @NYTimes; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough #CodeCon; 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 22/03/2018 – An investor and an analyst took polar opposite positions on Facebook

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 29,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $408.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 95,017 shares to 15,406 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04M was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 9,019 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,720 shares. Hamlin Cap Limited Liability Company reported 1.66% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 0% stake. Csu Producer Resources stated it has 3.91% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bank Of The West reported 16,471 shares. Bell Bancshares stated it has 41,738 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Cadence Retail Bank Na accumulated 17,706 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 20,636 shares stake. Moreover, Pointstate Capital LP has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Putnam Invests Limited Liability reported 461,216 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Omers Administration has invested 0.97% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,225 shares to 4,619 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,012 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.