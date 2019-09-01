Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position Held by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc; Lsv Asset Management Holding in United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 30,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 83,759 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 53,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.44% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in United Financial Bancorp Inc. (UBNK) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 506,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The institutional investor held 320,024 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 826,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in United Financial Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 136,217 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 797.7M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 22/05/2018 – United Bank Announces the Purchase of Six Bank Branches

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold UBNK shares while 35 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 34.49 million shares or 2.43% more from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 225,624 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 47 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 22,438 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,803 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 125,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 89,914 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 129,939 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 310,903 shares. State Street holds 1.17 million shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 102,187 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,369 shares.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.58M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 137,800 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $94.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 1.12% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,244 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 53,967 shares stake. Caprock Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,043 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 98,785 shares. 111,277 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Co. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 554,437 shares. James Research has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 10 invested in 112,046 shares or 2.02% of the stock. St Germain D J Co has 0.67% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 73,218 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4.03 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.