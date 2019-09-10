Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Cray Com New (CRAY) Share Price Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 71.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 11,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.08B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.21 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc Com New (CRAY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc analyzed 11,620 shares as the company's stock rose 32.77% . The hedge fund held 51,038 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 62,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 107,676 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp Com (NYSE:NEM) by 25,000 shares to 84,190 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $930.64 million for 7.27 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.