Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Value Declined While Element Capital Management Increased Stake by $475,408; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Cut Its Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Value Rose

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 5,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 18,342 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 12,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36,960 shares to 23,032 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 292,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,119 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 17,827 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lumbard And Kellner Ltd owns 2,955 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 104,597 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0.01% or 326,701 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 42,441 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 514,882 shares. Valley National Advisers has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 7,410 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 5,143 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.27% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Twin Cap Management holds 0.25% or 42,503 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Q3 Was a Roller Coaster – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04M was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ:COST) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Southwest Gets Some Love; Amazon Faces Higher Costs – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Shares See Tepid Movement After Concluding Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Therealdeal.com and their article: “Carl Icahn is moving his firm from NY to Miami, Michael Shvoâ€™s hotel plan could cost him $500M: Daily digest – The Real Deal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Compelling Reasons for Companies to Split Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.