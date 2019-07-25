Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Valuation Declined While Summit Securities Group Has Increased Its Stake; Conestoga Capital Advisors Holds Position in Dorman Products (DORM)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3448.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, up from 155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 1.67 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 793,888 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.93 million, up from 787,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.72. About 110,208 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 16,767 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 224,320 shares. Third Avenue Llc invested in 0.29% or 43,600 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Camarda Finance Ltd has 40 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 162,035 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 87,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,646 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 17,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $39.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 226,196 shares to 64,944 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc (Call) by 109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset reported 3.93 million shares stake. Cadence Lc reported 19,256 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First National Tru has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 53,091 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited. Quantbot Lp invested in 0.43% or 53,967 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Co holds 73,618 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Advisory Rech Inc holds 135,760 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,790 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 43,978 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 0.06% or 2,961 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The New York-based Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.46% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Utah Retirement has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 58,137 shares.