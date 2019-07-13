Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Valuation Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.10 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $103.59 Million Its Stake

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 108,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 314,816 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, down from 423,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 2.72 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86M, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 1.78M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 5,165 shares. Opus Grp Inc Inc Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adams Natural Res Fund stated it has 0.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ameritas Partners Incorporated reported 5,455 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 16,100 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jefferies Lc holds 73,618 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loews Corp accumulated 144,400 shares. Monetary Management holds 0.08% or 2,375 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd holds 9,754 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.77 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 92,412 shares to 282,026 shares, valued at $59.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 597,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A accumulated 45,226 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Mgmt has invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 41,598 were reported by Eagle Limited Liability. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,488 shares. 58,667 are held by Cambridge Group Incorporated. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 80,050 shares. Pitcairn Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,130 shares. Brave Asset reported 2.95% stake. 192,451 are held by Burney. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust stated it has 16,706 shares. Weatherstone Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.37% stake. Notis has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Essex Investment Mgmt Com Lc invested in 1.63% or 93,818 shares.