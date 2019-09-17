Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Increased by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc; Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding Maintained by Crestwood Advisors Llc

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 178,252 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, up from 169,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 4.34 million shares traded or 28.70% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 204,194 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.78 million, up from 178,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 43,699 shares to 660,857 shares, valued at $43.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,480 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,124 shares to 183,391 shares, valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 169,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings.