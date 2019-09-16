Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Held by 10-15 Associates Inc; Phocas Financial Has Lowered Its Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC) as Share Price Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 18,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 172,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.55 billion, down from 190,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 222,628 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 17,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 129,532 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 112,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 3.72 million shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 1.15 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 2.94M shares. 17,149 were reported by Verity Asset Management. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 6,417 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 393,349 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 60,477 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Beacon Grp accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Allstate owns 66,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 258,792 shares. Monroe Natl Bank Mi reported 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Foster & Motley accumulated 73,161 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 15,200 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26 million for 10.77 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 420 shares to 15,465 shares, valued at $6.64B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $972,530 activity.

