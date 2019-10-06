Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Held by 10-15 Associates Inc; Mig Capital Has Increased Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 533,849 shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS)

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 17,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 129,532 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 112,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.15M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.19% or 1.43 million shares. Greenleaf holds 2,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advisors owns 56,091 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.05% stake. Torray Limited Liability Corporation has 26,291 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 870 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 0.64% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 55,729 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 5,150 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 190,114 shares. 207,531 are owned by Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co. 6,339 are owned by Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Prudential Financial reported 0.29% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “LyondellBasell asks shareholders to approve repurchasing billions of dollars’ worth of additional shares – Houston Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Volunteers Turn Out in Full Force for 20th Annual Global Care Day – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 was made by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Elm Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.43% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 425,209 shares. Dsam Prns (London) has 0.1% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 25,652 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 282,428 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Com owns 18,338 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.32 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 7,829 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 56,251 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.05% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 60,061 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 894,858 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 491,745 shares. Invesco has 616,134 shares.