Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $435,246; As Ensign Group (ENSG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Holding by $306,656

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 3,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 114,773 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 5,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 338,199 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.13M, up from 333,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 3.58M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,595 shares to 138,541 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 47,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 23.68 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04M was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 152,566 shares to 6,831 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,331 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.